Today, Wednesday, November 22, new content is released on Netflix, the most famous streaming platform on the planet.which has two new series, one documentary and another reality show style that will surely be to the taste of its subscribers.

Find out which series are available on Netflix as of today.

By mouth: How African-American cuisine transformed America

Starting today, the second season of this award-winning documentary series is available on Netflix, in which host Stephen Satterfield travels the country to explore how such cuisine has fueled social justice movements, transformed communities and fanned the flame of cultural creativity in the United States in forceful and lasting ways.

The Squid Game: The Challenge

It is a reality show type series that can now be seen on Netlix. Over 10 episodes in which 456 real players will participate in the competition series for an incredible reward of 4.56 million dollars. As they advance through the different games inspired by the original series (plus some surprises), their strategies, alliances and personalities will be put to the test, while other competitors will fall behind. The release of the episodes will be in parts, the first to fifth chapters will premiere today, November 22. From the sixth to the ninth on November 29 and the final episode will be on December 6.

