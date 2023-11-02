This Wednesday, November 1, a new month begins and there is new content on the most famous streaming platform on the planet, Netflix, in which three films and a documentary series are released, which will attract the attention of your subscribers. After your daily activities, take some time to entertain yourself with today’s best option.

Thieves

It is an action, comedy and drama film that can now be seen on Netflix. Tired of living as a fugitive, a professional thief decides to retire, but first she will attempt a farewell robbery with her best friend and an intrepid driver.. Directed by Mélanie Laurent and the actions of Adèle Exarchopoulos, Mélanie Laurent, Manon Bresch, Philippe Katerine, Félix Moati and Isabelle Adjani.

Confinement

It is a mystery and thriller film that is now available on Netflix. A kind nurse tries to unravel the causes of a coma patient’s injuries and discovers the rivalry, deceit and horror behind them.. Con Famke Janssen, Rose Williams y Alex Hassell.

New Olympus

It is an Italian romance and drama film that can now be seen on Netflix. The plot takes place in the late seventies. At only 25 years old, beauty and youth are on her side. A couple meets by chance and fall madly in love, but an unexpected event mercilessly separates them.. For the next thirty years they cling to the hope of meeting again, because they still love each other.

mysteries of faith

It is a four-episode documentary series that is now available on Netflix. It has unprecedented access to sacred sites around the world, which explores the secrets of Christianity’s most legendary treasures.. Sacred relics such as the crown of thorns and the holy grail have inspired millions of worshipers for centuries. Between myth and legend, these supposed sources of miracles marked the history of humanity. And now, for the first time, the public will see them like never before, with all their power and mystique.

