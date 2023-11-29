This Tuesday, November 28, new content will premiere on Netflix, the streaming platform with the greatest reach on the planet, which offers reality shows and comedy programs, which will probably be to the taste of its subscribers.

Find out what these new contents are available on Netflix starting today.

Romance a lo k-drama. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Romance a lo k-drama

It is a 12-episode reality show that can now be seen on Netflix. Could someone fall in love when acting in scenes involving kissing in a Korean romantic drama? In this dating reality show, eight actors and actresses from Korea and Japan live together with the goal of landing the lead role in six Korean miniseries, and perhaps falling in love.. Can they win an audition with the person they love or will they have to watch him kiss her rivals? Dreams, romance and friendship intertwine and cross the borders of Korea and Japan, and in a very real way, they cause the deep grief and suffering of Korean dramas.

Verified Stand-Up. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Verified Stand-Up

It is an American stand-up comedy show that is available on Netflix today. Throughout two episodes, 10 comedians, 10 routines and a show, are offered in a new stand-up special filmed at Webster Hall in New York. The show features ten of the best comedians: Asif Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Gianmarco Soresi, Isiah Kelly, Leslie Liao, Nimesh Patel, Robby Hoffman, Rosebud Baker, Sabrina Wu and Vanessa Gonzalez. Who will make you laugh the most?

Comedy Royale. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Comedy Royale

It is a South Korean comedy reality show, which can now be seen on Netflix. It is a pitched battle in which 20 icons of Korean comedy leave aside age, experience and awards to compete for the opportunity of their own Netflix show.

