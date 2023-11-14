This Tuesday, November 14, there is new content on Netflix, there are two series, one of Italian origin and another that is a documentary.

Find out which series may spark your interest and are ideal to watch during your entertainment time from the comfort of your home.

How they became mafia bosses

It is an American documentary series that can now be seen on Netflix. Over six episodes, a dark and satirical “how-to guide” narrated by Peter Dinklage explores the rise and fall of history’s most infamous mafia bosses. —from Al Capone to Pablo Escobar— and their success strategies.

The subs. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Subeterna

It is an Italian series that is available on Netflix as of today. The story takes place in Rome, in 2011. While political institutions are on the verge of collapse, the Vatican is affected by scandals, and chaos takes over the streets of the capital. Cinaglia has attempted to take on the Samurai’s legacy in the Middle World and, together with Badali, oversees all of the city’s criminal activity, with the support of Adelaide and Angelica, who are now in charge of the Anacleti, and Nadia, who helps them run. manage drug trafficking points in Ostia. But not everyone accepts the established order. New protagonists burst onto the playing field and alter the balance of Rome. It is the beginning of a revolution—rapidly spreading from the Church and the town hall to the shores of Ostia—whose goal is to erase everything that belongs to the past. Spadino must return home to prevent his own family from being eradicated as well, and he will have to make new allies, even with people he would never have thought he could join forces with. But war is war and control of Rome is at stake again. This dramatic thriller stars Filippo Nigro, Emmanuele Aita, Paola Sotgiu, Carlotta Antonelli, Federica Sabatini and Giacomo Ferrara.

