This November 2, new content is released on Netflix, the most famous streaming platform on the planet. AND This Thursday new series arrive that will attract the attention of Netflix subscribersorganize your space in the comfort of your home, and after your activities, take a moment to relax and enjoy these releases.

The light you can’t see

It is a miniseries that is now available on Netflix. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Light You Can’t See is a groundbreaking miniseries that tells the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who flee Paris during the German occupation with a legendary diamond to prevent it from falling into the hands of the Nazis. But a cruel Gestapo officer seeks to take possession of the stone through his own selfish means and does not stop pursuing them.. Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in Saint-Malo, in the house of a lonely uncle who transmits messages on a clandestine radio as part of the resistance. Through it all, in this once-idyllic seaside town, Marie-Laure’s path also inexorably intersects with the unlikeliest of kind souls: Werner, a brilliant teenager recruited by Hitler’s regime to track illegal transmissions, but he shares a secret connection with Marie-Laure, as well as his faith in humanity and hope. Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Steven Knight, the four-part miniseries stars Aria Mia Loberti, Nell Sutton, Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, and Marion Bailey.

Onimusha

The anime, adventure and action series can now be seen on Netflix. Capcom’s famous action video game series Onimusha, set in the period of the warring states in Japan, now has its adaptation in anime format. In the world of video games, this is a classic reference known for its gripping survival action and its impressive backdrop: the turbulent period of the warring states in Japan. This is the first anime adaptation since it came out 22 years ago. This adaptation focuses on Miyamoto Musashi, inspired by the late Toshirō Mifune, an icon of the Japanese screens. Set in the early Edo period—a time of transition toward peace in Japan and when war became history—the aging Musashi embarks on an epic journey with a secret mission: Destroy the lurking demons, armed with the mythical Oni glove. What’s truly innovative about Onimusha is its fusion between cutting-edge 3D character animation and beautifully hand-drawn landscapes. This combination of traditional and modern animation techniques promises to create a fresh and immersive experience for long-time and new fans.

