This Thursday, November 16, there are two new contents on the most famous streaming platform on the planet, Netflixin which from today you can see a comedy movie and a drama series, which will attract the attention of its subscribers.

After your daily activities, take some time to entertain yourself with today’s best option for you on Netflix.

Better Christmas, impossible!. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Better Christmas, impossible!

It is a comedy film that can now be seen on Netflix. Every Christmas, Jackie sends such a bombastic holiday newsletter to her old college friend Charlotte, who makes her feel like the bad girl who won’t get presents. When, as fate would have it, Charlotte and her family end up at Jackie’s house days before Christmas Eve, Charlotte takes the opportunity to show that her hostess’s life is not so perfect. as it seems. Starring Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño.

The Crown: Season 6 Part I. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The Crown: Season 6 Part I

The first part of the sixth and final season of this drama series is now available on Netflix, which premieres the first four episodes of 10. The plot of this season takes place from 1997 to 2005. Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed enjoy their budding relationship, until a fateful car accident changes history forever. After the death of his mother, Prince William tries to return to normality at Eton, while the royal family deals with public opinion. The second part will premiere on December 14.

XM

Themes

Netflix Streaming Película Serie

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions