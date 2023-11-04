This Friday, November 3, new content such as movies, documentaries, series and reality shows will premiere on Netflixthe most famous streaming platform in the world and with the greatest reach.

Nyad

It is a drama film that can be seen on Netflix starting today. The plot starring Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans is based on a story of tenacity, friendship and triumph of the human spirit. Diana Nyad, a swimmer who, at 60 years old and with the help of her coach and best friend, Bonnie Stoll, set out to fulfill her lifelong dream: Complete a 177 km swim in the open sea from Cuba to the Florida. Determined to be the first person to complete the shark cage-free swim, Diana embarks on a four-year adventure with Bonnie and the help of an unwavering group of boaters. Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

A daily dose of sun

It is a South Korean drama series that is now available on Netflix. A noble nurse from the psychiatry unit gives everything to be the ray of light that her patients need, despite the difficulties that come their way. Starring Park Bo-young, Yeon Woo-jin, Jang Dong-yoon, Lee Jung-eun.

Sly

It is a documentary film about Sylvester Stallone, directed by Thom Zimny, which can now be seen on Netflix. For almost 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has shined on the screen playing memorable roles in blockbuster film franchises such as Rocky, Rambo y The indestructibles. This documentary is an intimate look back at the career of this Oscar®-nominated actor, writer, director and producer, whose personal story is as inspiring as that of his characters..

Selling Sunset

Today the seventh season of this reality show premieres, which is now available on Netflix. In this new installment the Oppenheim Group returns with a new office, magnificent properties, personal conflicts and egos bigger than some mansions in Los Angeles. In this city’s real estate market, reputation is everything. Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality show set in the luxurious world of real estate in Los Angeles, follows seven successful real estate agents working at the number one agency in the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip. These women will do whatever it takes to get to the top, as they try to keep their personal lives intact.

Ferry, the series

It is an eight-episode drama and thriller series that can now be seen on Netflix. Ferry Bouman tries his luck as an ecstasy producer to make his way into the Brabant underworld. With the help of his brothers-in-law and his criminal associates, he consolidates his empire. after confronting drug lord Arie Tack and a powerful biker gang. But when his girlfriend discovers his dark side, the drug boss will understand that reaching the top has his price.

The Tailor: Season 3

The third season of this drama series is now available on Netflix. Now, Peyami’s feelings for Esvet deepen after her return home after a long trip. He knows that he has to put an end to this game and tell Dimitri the truth. But unfortunate events are about to thwart his plans with Esvet. Starring Çağatay Ulusoy, Salih Bademci, Şifanur Gül and Olgun Şimşek.

blue eyed samurai

Now on Netflix, this visually provocative action-drama anime series immerses audiences in a fascinating world of adult animation with a touch of live action. Set in the Edo period in Japan, it follows the story of Mizu, a mixed-race character who masters the sword and lives in anonymity, as he seeks revenge.. The series was created by Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, who are also the executive producers and writers.

