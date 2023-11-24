This Friday, November 24, the last weekend of November, there is new content on Netflix, the streaming platform with the greatest reach in the world through coverage of 190 countries. Documentaries, movies and series are released today, which will capture the attention of your subscribers. After your daily activities, take some time to entertain yourself with today’s best option.

It is an Italian documentary film that can be seen on Netflix as of today. After countless journalistic articles, statements, speculations and press releases, Ilary Blasi talks about the end of her love story for the first time. This intimate and sincere look is a revealing project that adds the testimony of those who were always by his side.

It is a series based on the book a normal family by Mattias Edvardsson, which is now available on Netflix. Over six episodes, the dramatic thriller focuses on The Sandells, a normal family made up of Adam, a church pastor; Ulrika, a lawyer, and Stella, her 19-year-old daughter—who lead a seemingly perfect life in a pleasant residential area on the outskirts of Lund, Sweden. But everything changes the day Stella is arrested on a murder charge. Devastated, her parents don’t know what to do. What actually happened? They would do anything to help her, but do they really know her daughter? And do they really know each other? Starring Alex Karlsson Tyrefors, Lo Kauppi, Björn Bengtsson.

It is an Argentine film that is already on Netflix. The drama based on the best-selling novel by Claudia Piñeiro tells the captivating story of a mother trying to clarify the death of her daughter, while struggling with the physical challenges of an illness. Elena searches for the person responsible for the sudden death of her daughter Rita. Not getting answers, it is she who, even suffering from terminal Parkinson’s, embodies the investigation. To get help from an old friend of her daughter’s, she embarks on a train journey from the suburbs to the capital.. In search of the truth, inevitable memories of her will confront her with the mother she was. Directed by Anahí Zulma Berneri and starring Érica Rivas, Mercedes Scápola, Miranda de la Serna and Rocío Belzuz.

It is a romantic film from Türkiye that can be seen on Netflix from today. The plot is a story about New York, love and second chances. Serin and Mehmet meet by chance at the airport, before boarding a flight from Istanbul to New York. Upon arriving in the Big Apple, they experience an unforgettable night of intense emotions, desire and temptation.. The charm of the city frames the best moments of their life, but there is a problem: They are both married. Starring Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Beren Saat.

