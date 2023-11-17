This Friday, November 17, new content is released on Netflix, the most famous streaming platform on the planet and with the greatest reach in the world. This weekend is a holiday, many will go out of the city, short trips to the beach, a magical town or some place they have wanted to go to enjoy different airs, but many others stay at home to take advantage of the time with family or to do other activities, and those who are subscribers of Netflix, you will have diverse and varied content to choose from and watch from the comfort of your favorite space.

Find out which series, movies, documentaries and animated series are available on Netflix as of today.

Scott Pilgrim: From the jump. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Scott Pilgrim: From the jump

It is an eight-episode anime, action and comedy series that is now available on Netflix. Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers. But to date her, he must first defeat her seven exes and their evil plans.. From then on, everything becomes more complicated than she imagined. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

New Rich. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

New Rich

It is a comedy, romance and action film that can now be seen on Netflix. The creators of Hedi and Cokeman: Product distributors return with a pure action romantic comedy directed by Julien Royal and starring Nassim Lyes and Zoé Marchal. Youssef is an expert scammer. During a poker game that doesn’t go as he expected, he meets cryptocurrency billionaire Stéphanie and sees the perfect opportunity to pay off his debts.. To achieve this, he tries to get closer to her, but he is not the only person with that plan.

Calle CoComelon. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Calle CoComelon

It is an animated children’s series that is available on Netflix as of today. CoComelon Street explores the life of the adorable JJ and his best friends (Cody, Cece, Nina, Bella and Nico), as they experience the “important moments” of childhood. From the excitement of going to their first swimming class to the experience of their first haircut, JJ—speaking directly to the camera for the first time—invites little ones to join their favorite CoComelon characters as they celebrate those special milestones. of childhood.

Holy Family: Season 2

The Spanish series starring Najwa Nimri created by Mexican Manolo Caro premieres today on Neflix. In this second season of eight episodes, Gloria and her children continue to pretend that they lead a perfect life. With Natalia kidnapped in the basement and little Lorenzo as the only witness of her reality.

Believer. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Believer

It is a South Korean action thriller and film that is now available on Netflix. The crime film tells the deadly war of detective Won-ho, who follows in the footsteps of Mr. Lee, the missing Rak, the reappeared Brian and Big Knife, who has come from China to solve the situation. Directed by Baik and starring Cho Jin-woong, Cha Seung-won, Han Hyo-joo and Oh Seung-hoon.

Egg Eyes. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Egg Eyes

It is a long-awaited eight-episode comedy series, which finally comes to the Netflix streaming service. Alexis, a young blind man, who dreams of being a successful comedian, moves to the largest city in the world, leaving behind the overprotection of his father, with the help of his best friend and “manager”, Charly, who has cerebral palsy.. Ojitos de Huevo is a bittersweet comedy that challenges political correctness by exploring what it means to pursue your dreams in a world blind to functional diversity; Because for Alexis, laughing at her own disabilities is a valid argument, or invalid? With the participation of Alexis Arroyo, Kike Vázquez, Paola Fernández, Teté Espinoza and Guillermo Villegas Román.

The Popes. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The Popes

It is a documentary film that can now be seen on Netflix. In this delicate reflection on fatherhood, brotherhood and masculinity, five parents of trans children meet with Dennis Shepard – the father of Matthew Shepard, the young gay college student murdered in 1998 – in a rural area of ​​Oklahoma to go fishing. As they cast hooks into the river, the men discover the bond they all have in common that transcends racial, geographic, and generational divisions: The unconditional love they feel for their children.

Rustin. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Rustin

It is a dramatic film that is now available on Netflix. Bayard Rustin, the organizer of the historic 1963 March on Washington, was one of the world’s most prominent activists and strategists. He defied the authorities and never denied his nature, beliefs or ideals. And he never bowed. He helped write a crucial chapter of history, but history relegated him to oblivion. Directed by George C. Wolfe and starring Colman Domingo, Rustin is a well-deserved cinematic recognition of the life of an extraordinary man who, like incomparable figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Ella Baker, dared to dream of a different world and inspired an entire movement in his march towards freedom. The cast includes Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, with Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald.

XM

Themes

Netflix Streaming series movies documentaries animation

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions