Netflix has new content this Friday, November 10, ideal to enjoy at home with the best company. It is a film by David Fincher, a Taiwanese series and a Spanish reality show, without a doubt, options for different tastes that are alternatives to watch on the weekend.

The murderer. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The murderer

It is the David Fincher film that can be seen on Netflix starting today. The thriller and drama starring Michael Fassbender focuses on a murderer, who, on the verge of suffering a fateful accident, will face his bosses and himself in an international manhunt., which he doesn’t take personally. Based on the graphic novel series The Killerwritten by Alexis Nolent (“Matz”) and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, originally published in French by Casterman Publishing House.

Love, here and now. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Love, here and now

It is a 10-episode romance and drama series that is now available on Netflix. Taiwan production is a type of anthology set in the pandemic, which tells ten unique love stories, full of passion and pain. La serie cuenta con un elenco coral impresionante, que incluye a Gingle Wang, Wu Kang‑ren, Ruby Lin, Alyssa Chia, Dee Hsu, Austin Lin, Esther Liu, Huang Lu Tzu‑yin (Lulu), Tseng Jing‑hua, Vivian Sung, Puff Kuo, Kelly Lin, Derek Chang, Terrance Lau Chun‑him, Shiou Chieh‑kai, Berant Zhu, Nash Zhang, Nikki Hsieh, Johnny Yang y JC Lin.

Every man for himself!. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Every man for himself!

It is a Spanish reality show that is already on Netflix. Sálvame is the most successful program in the history of Spanish television, which is coming to an end. This series will follow its eight most prominent presenters—who are big celebrities in Spain—on their crazy trip to Miami and Mexico in search of new opportunities.. With the participation of Terelu Campos, Belén Esteban, Lydia Lozano, Maria Patiño, Chelo García Cortés, Kiko Matamoros, Kiko Hernández and Víctor Sandoval.

