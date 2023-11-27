The year is about to end and Netflix brings us a last batch of releases to enjoy before 2024 arrives.

From series, movies, irresistible dramas, comedies, horror and romance filmsthis is everything that will come to Netflix for December 2023.

Do not miss it!

These are the series that arrive for December 2023

Sweet Home: Season 2 (12/1/2023) Back in Samdal-ri (12/2/2023) Heaven for Two: Season 3 (12/12/2023) The Crown: Season 6 (Part 2) (14/ 12/2023) Cindy la Regia: The series (12/20/2023) The monster of old Seoul (12/22/2023) The babysitter (12/24/2023) Berlin (12/29/2023)

Movies premiering on Netflix in December 2023

Fast and Furious (12/1/2023) Leaving the World Behind (12/8/2023) Family (12/15/2023) Chicks on the Run: Rise of the Nuggets (12/15/2023) Maestro (12/20 /2023) Rebel Moon (Part One): The Fire Girl (12/22/2023)

Children’s series

The Fairy Diary: Season 2 (12/4/2023) Hilda: Season 3 (12/7/2023) A Boss in Diapers 2: Family Business (12/25/2023) Pokémon Concierge (12/28/2023) )

