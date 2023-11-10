“Egg Eyes” is a comedy series that challenges political correctness. The next November 17 premieres in Netflix the comedy series “Ojitos de Huevo”, starring Alexis Arroyo and Kike Vázquezwhere they also participate Paola Fernández, Memo Villegas, Teté Espinoza, Raúl Villegas, Alejandro Calva and Verónica Merchant.

The plot tells the story of “Alexis” and his friend “Charly”, two young people with disabilities, the first It is blind and the second has cerebral palsy, those who seek to find their place in the world like all those who have dreams, goals and fears of failure, but from the perspective of humor.

In a virtual meeting with the media where he was present THE REPORTER, Alexis and Kike talked about the development of this series, for example, Alexis highlighted that this is a project that arises from the desire to tell his story from a comedic point of view, “talking about a topic that is often considered taboo or that can only be touched from tragedy, drama or from ‘oh, he’s a superhero or a little angel’… but it’s talking about it from comedy and saying, we are people like any other. “This is a comedy that completely challenges political correctness and that tells us about the idea of ​​chasing your dreams and leaving a comfort zone, where in addition to that, both characters have a disability.”

Alexis also explains that for him and Kike It was great to have the support of Netflix and the production company Pero Azul to start shaping this series.“especially because I always had the dream of entertaining and being in the audiovisual media and I had to learn how to make a series from scratch.”

For his part, something that interested Kike a lot was the topic of representation. “As a child I never had a series, movie or anything that talked about people with cerebral palsy, I never saw it. So, when they told me that this series was coming and where there was a character with cerebral palsy, who would be shown directly to the camera and that the series was a comedy, well, it was a real shock to me. And once we were inside, we tried to make the representation as cool, dignified and fun as possible, talking about disability from the perspective of the people who experience it,” in a real and very honest context.

And Kike Vázquez, in addition to being co-protagonist it’s a psychologist, lecturer and activist who seeks to bring psychology, mental health and disability to people from a friendly, responsible and innovative perspective. Sandra Jiménez Loza, ontological coach, film and theater director, was also involved; activist and lecturer nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

But for a comedy like this to be effective, great chemistry and complicity on screen are needed. Aspects that were undoubtedly not a difficult task for Alexis and Kike, since they are great friends. “There is a very special and very beautiful affection, we have already had to share the screen in many projects, we have had to travel, go on tours and share anecdotes, let’s say that our careers have gone very hand in hand and that is why this complicity is shown ”. Kike also highlights that having this entire story together contributed to transmitting that camaraderie on screen, “it is a lifelong complicity in comedy.”

Synopsis

“Alexis” (Alexis Arroyo) is a young blind man who dreams of being a successful comedian, so he moves to Mexico City, leaving behind his father’s overprotection. With the help of his best friend and “manager”, “Charly” (Kike Vázquez), who has cerebral palsy, will look for a way to find his place in the world. “Ojitos de Huevo” is a bittersweet comedy that challenges political correctness by exploring what it means to pursue your dreams in a world blind to functional diversity; because for “Alexis”, laughing at his own disabilities is a valid argument, or invalid?

Who is Alexis Arroyo?

Alexis Arroyo, better known artistically as Ojitos de Huevo, is originally from Querétaro, Mexico. He is a Mexican comedian, journalist and writer who He has stood out for his stand-up presentations on different television programs and various stages in the Mexican Republic.

Who is Kike Vázquez?

Kike, originally from Mexico City, is psychologist, comedian, family therapist and activist for the rights of people with disabilities and functional diversity.

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions