Leo (2023) is an animated film produced by Netflix. In recent days, it has been one of the most viewed products in the online catalog worldwide. This is not only due to the participation of Adam Sandler in the creation and recording of the film, but its moving story has caused a trend that includes all types of viewers on the platform.

What is the film about?

Leonardo is a lizard who is living his last year of life. Upon finding out about it, He tries to take advantage of every moment he has left in this world. This forces the viewer to reflect on the passage of time: an inevitable, omnipresent and silent constant.

Leo’s account suggests that the most important lesson is to live fully: look for the taste for existence in experiences and people. It also invites you to slow down a little in the face of the frenetic progress of the world and daily tasks.

From laughter to tears for the sake of being moved, This film is one of the most formidable bets among the latest Netflix productions, and one of the best with Adam Sandler. Leo premiered just a few days ago and it doesn’t take long for it to be among the most viewed in recent weeks.

We recommend that you watch it so that you are not left out of the conversation.

OB

