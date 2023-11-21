This Tuesday, November 21, the family film premieres on Netflix Leothe new Netflix animated film written and produced by Adam Sandler.

This comedy tells the story of a class’s last year of primary school as it transitions to adolescence, seen through a mascot.

Leo. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The lizard Leo (voice in Spanish by Gerardo García and in English by Adam Sandler), 74, is tired of spending decades in the same classroom in Florida with his terrarium companiona turtle named Squirtle (voiced in Spanish by Mauricio Castillo and in English by Bill Burr).

Leo. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

When Leo discovers that he has only one year to live, he decides to escape. His mission? Living what he thinks will be his best life; But he gets caught up in the problems of the anxious students and the evil substitute teacher.. Leo’s bucket list ends up being the strangest and most rewarding in the world.

To his surprise, he will find adventures, laughter, nostalgic moments and very special little people in the classroom where he is the mascot.. With these little ones he will share the best advice he has learned in his 74 years of existence.

Directed by Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel and David Wachtenheim, the Spanish voice cast is completed with Regina Tiscareño, Leo Novoa, Pepe Vilchis, Gaby Cárdenas, Arturo Mercado Jr. and Anaís Loz, among others.

