Netflix’s most successful saga has all fans in suspense about its future. Fortunately, we now have some more information.

Netflix has issued a statement about its most successful saga. Scott Stuber, executive of the American streaming platform, has shared details about the current state of the aftermath of Red Alert. We are talking about the hit 2021 movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. A film that became the company’s biggest cinematic success.

Although it was initially confirmed that Netflix was developing the sequels Red Alert 2 and Red Alert 3, Scott Stuber revealed in an interview with Collider that they are currently focused only on the second installment. This change suggests a possible modification to the original plans to turn the story into a trilogy. In his statement, Scott Stuber stressed the importance of finding the right story for the sequel and making sure it meets the highest possible standards.

The future of ‘Alerta Roja’ will go game by game

“We have one we’re working on, so we’re going to have that script relatively soon,” Scott Stuber said. He also emphasized Netflix’s determination to achieve high levels of quality, considering that the film has three of the biggest stars in the world. Despite the tight schedules of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, Scott Stuber expressed confidence that they will find a solution and that the sequel will begin filming in the fall of 2024.

The original film received praise for its mix of action, comedy and the charisma of its protagonists. With confirmation that the sequel is in development, Red Alert fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the story and how the antics of these characters will evolve on the Netflix screen. Let’s hope subscribers are just as satisfied with the sequel.

Source: Collider