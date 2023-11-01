Contrary to what many had predicted, including myself, Netflix’s ad-supported plan is being a great success. Or at least, that’s what the company says. So, now is going to refine it so that people spend hours watching contentthe only way to make those ads profitable.

According to The Verge, Netflix already accumulates 15 million users of your advertising-supported plan. It is a significant increase, since in May it only had 5 million customers.

For this plan to be profitable for advertisers, and therefore for Netflix, users need to spend time viewing content. If they only watch a few minutes a day or a couple of episodes a week, the ads don’t accumulate views (or impressions, as they call it), and advertisers get angry and remove the ads.

Netflix’s tactic to make you spend hours watching a series

In a statement published today, Netflix explains how it is improving advertising on the platform.

It started with 15 and 30 second ads, but it already has 10, 15, 20, 30 and 60 second ads. It has also added new types: ads for dating apps, financial services and pharmacies.

At the beginning of 2024 it will offer sponsored broadcasts, QR codes within ads, and the possibility of downloading series and movies, being the only plan with ads in the sector that allows it.

Perhaps the most controversial part is that in order for people to get hooked on the content and spend hours watching a series, they will use the questionable tactics of Free2Play video games.

These games are free, but offer content for purchase. If you don’t buy it, you’re forced to play for hours and hours to get those rewards.

Netflix is ​​going to do something similar in early 2024: If you watch three episodes in a row of a series, it rewards you with a fourth episode without ads. So you have to be between two and four hours connected to Netflix, depending on the length of each episode, to enjoy the “prize.”

This is how the world of paid streaming works now, which increasingly resembles DTT channels or Free2Play video games. But the figures, it seems, prove them right.

After a settling-in period, Netflix is ​​refining tactics to make advertising profitable in its ad plan. 2024 will be a key year.