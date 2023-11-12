It seems that Emily Rudd, Iñaki Godoy, Taz Skylar and Jacob Gibson have had a great time filming the first season of One Piece for Netflix, and we hope they continue with the same energy for the second.

The Geeked Week 2023 Netflix has brought with it the announcement of long-awaited series and movies such as: Damsel, Explosive Kittens, The Dead Detectives, The Three-Body Problem or The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep. But its successful live action from One Piece couldn’t miss the appointment either.

During the Netflix event we were offered some more relaxed moments related to some of its productions, and that is where the One Piece series has sneaked in.

For now, the live action based on the work of Eiichirō Order You have not received any updates on your second seasonbut we were able to laugh for a while thanks to the publication of the Outtakes from First season.

In the video at the head of this article you can see performers like Emily Rudd In the role of Nami, Iñaki Godoy like Luffy, Taz Skylar as Sanji o Jacob Gibson as Usoppmaking small mistakes that made the filming of the series much more lively.

What do we know about the second season of One Piece for Netflix?

When the writers’ strike ended last October, the second season of One Piece officially entered production, although its renewal had already been announced weeks ago.

Now that the interpreters’ strike has also ended, the production of Netflix will be able to continue its plans to start filming the second season in early 2024, in order to avoid the South African winter that takes place in summer.

The second season of One Piece still does not have a release date on Netflix, but we already know that it will tell us how the adventures of One Piece will continue. Luffy and his crew Straw Hats as they head to the Grand Linewith “challenge” and “leadership” as 2 of the main themes of its plot.

