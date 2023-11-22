Netflix has two promising science fiction bets to launch in 2024, The Three-Body Problem and The Kitchen, but the latter is barely talked about.

Little by little Netflix is ​​acquiring a few of the most interesting titles in terms of Science fiction it means.

We have the most recent example in the imminent Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder’s new and ambitious feature film that is divided into two films, the first part of which lands on the platform next month.

But this is just the beginning, since In 2024, the streaming platform prepares two promising bets within the genre (if we don’t count part 2 of Rebel Moon, of course).

On the one hand we have The Three Body Problem, a new serie Netflix original carried out by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the creators of the television adaptation of Game of Thrones.

Starring, among others, Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley and Tsai Chin, the plot of the series reflects a journey from the 60s to the end of timefrom life on Earth to the far edges of the universe including the first contact between humanity and an alien civilization.

On the other hand, we find a film that, although it is another of Netflix’s big bets in the field of science fiction, has barely been talked about: The Kitchen.

What The Kitchen is about, the next Netflix movie that very few know about

Directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya, the latter known for his roles as an actor in films such as Let Me Out, Judas and the Black Messiah or Nope!, The Kitchen is a dystopian science fiction drama whose plot places us in the London of a not too distant 2040.

Rising housing prices, computerized work and the eradication of the welfare state have seen the city become a playground for billionaires, who push the lower classes into slums like The Kitchen.

Under this premise we learn the story of Izi, an ex-thief and ex-convict who is desperate to straighten out and lead a better life.

However, When his son contracts a devastating illness, Izi is forced to participate in a heist that will forever change the lives of everyone in The Kitchen..

Produced by Michael Fassbender, the film features Kane Robinson, Jedaiah Bannerman, Pierre Bergman, Fiona Marr, Dani Moseley, Harvey Quinn, Henry Lawfull, Demmy Ladipo, Lola-Rose Maxwell and Richie Lawrie, among others.

The three body problem y The Kitchen They premiere in the Netflix catalog sometime in 2024. What do you think of the platform’s new bets in the field of science fiction?