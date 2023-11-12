Netflix released two completely opposite productions this weekend, which demonstrate the platform’s interest in opening itself to all types of audiences.

As Netflix holds its annual event, the Geeked Week in which it presents all the news that will soon arrive on the streaming platform, has released two very different productions that seek to appeal to surely contrary audiences.

After its exclusive premiere in theaters on October 27, the thriller The murderer (The Killer) arrived on Netflix on Friday October 10thcoinciding with the launch of the reality show ¡Sálvese who can!

The first is a feature film by David Fincher, starring Michael Fassbender and by Tilda Swintonwhich tells the story of a murderer who confronts his bosses with an international manhunt.

While the second is a documentary miniseries starring Belén Estebanalong with other renowned figures from Sálvame and Sálvame Deluxewho embarks on an adventure to seek creative inspiration after The end of Save me released in 2023.

David Fincher’s Killer vs Every Man for Himself! by Belén Esteban

The Assassin is perfect for the platform’s most movie-loving audience, who already know what they can find in Netflix other productions David Fincher as: Lack (2020), Lost (2014) o Love, Death + Robots (2022).

Every man for himself!on the other hand, alludes to lovers of television and the figure of Belén Esteban, who may be encouraged to make a transition from their free-to-air program to the streaming platform to remain aware of the life of the presenter and her colleagues from Save me.

As the months and years pass, Netflix has been showing growing interest in televisionfor exploring new markets and for attracting a larger and more diverse audience to its platform.

Just look at how they have been implemented new subscription modelscheaper and with ads included, to understand the path towards which streaming is destined as a successor to traditional channels: on-demand television, more versatile, but less economical.

Does it make sense for Netflix to release a thriller and a reality show on the same day?

Netflix

Netflix did not miss the opportunity to seduce the gamer public with the introduction of video games in its catalog, nor does it ignore the passion that reality shows arouse, adding series such as:

Nickelthe Spanish version of the cooking show Nailed it!, Love with bailin which Monica Naranjo puts the relationship of several couples to the test, Playing with firealso focused on sentimental dramas, or Las Kardashianabout the daily lives of the famous sisters.

And it has even opted for other initiatives such as reality shows: love at first beast o The Squid Game: The Challengewhich point in the opposite direction, seeking to introduce people less familiar with the term into this universe from a more original or mainstream perspective.

Mixing genres, fusing audiences, because what ultimately matters is to trap us on the screen like in the worst nightmares of Black Mirror.

Furthermore, a reality show like the new one Belen Esteban It would be the most juicy thing to experiment with the next Netflix project, which will come into force next year, to reward us without ads in the Standard plan the more episodes we see at once.

Add The Killer and Every man for himself! to your catalog in the same weekend is simply the logical step to follow if you want to continue growing and continue being the queen of streaming.

The problem is not that we have plenty of content to choose the one that best suits our tastes, the problem would be that less successful series and movies began to be eliminated from the platform so as not to return, or that series with moderate success were canceled. for not meeting the viewing standards they expect.

But since these hypothetical scenarios are becoming less and less so, the best thing is to enjoy The Assassin and Every Man for Himself on Netflix! now that they are fresh out of the oven and everyone can enjoy them.