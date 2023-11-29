Not too many weeks ago, Netflix published its financial results for the third quarter of the year. And although it announced a price increase in the Basic and Premium plans in several countries, it also They reported very positive numbers for the platform: 9 million new subscribers, an achievement that exceeded analysts’ forecasts. There were doubts about whether the company could boast a positive balance after its controversial decision to limit account sharing, but in the end it seemed like it had been a good idea.

However, a new study published by the consultancy Barlovento Comunicación, focused on the Evolution of access to the different OTTs in Spain, suggests that declines have been recorded in the last four months. The report focuses only on our country, which may explain the difference in the figures. According to Barlovento, the “OTT that loses the most reach and registers its minimum” is Netflix.

Netflix, always according to this report, has registered a drop of .5% compared to the previous quarter, which leaves it at its historical minimum. She is closely followed by Prime Video, with a drop of 3 points. The only platform that seems to have done somewhat better is Disney+, which rose 2.3 points. In the household access ranking, Prime Video is however the winner, with 53%: it must be taken into account, however, that Amazon with its Prime subscription, which includes the service, means that the platform reaches many homes , even to those who do not use it.

That 5.5% drop for Netflix translates into a decrease of 1.6 million users. According to Barlovento, “41.2% of these withdrawals are due to the new shared account policy.” This is, however, a smaller drop than in previous months, since in the first wave of 2023, Barlovento spoke of a drop of 2.5 million fewer users, and in the second, of 3.2 million users less.

The report contains some additional data about the streaming panorama in Spain: after the explosion of content and platforms in recent years, it seems that a certain decline is beginning to be noticed, and although 77.6% of Spaniards have access to content from pay, 4.4 million unsubscriptions have been registered in the last quarter. The cause seems to be the general increase in prices, which gives the lowest streaming access data since 2021.

Image | Matoo.Studio

