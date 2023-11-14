Wednesday season 2 has Addams Family fans on edge. And now it seems that Netflix has put its big machinery in motion.

Netflix has important news about Wednesday season 2 in its hands. Anticipation for the second batch of episodes of this Addams Family spin-off continues to grow. Now, the streaming platform has shared crucial details about the continuation of the successful series starring Jenna Ortega. A series that caused an unprecedented media stir in the television industry.

Pre-production for Wednesday season 2 is progressing at a good pace. In fact, Netflix just announced that filming for the second season will begin next spring. Additionally, a significant change in production location was revealed, as the series will move from Romania, where the first season was filmed, to the picturesque hills of Ireland. A very relevant change that can offer us new spaces in fiction. And it will leave us beautiful sequences of nature.

Jenna Ortega’s commitment to production

Although the specific details of the Wednesday season 2 plot are being kept secret, Jenna Ortega will take a more active role behind the cameras. The actress shared her reflections on the collaborative approach she has taken with the creative team of the Netflix series. And she highlighted the importance of understanding and respecting the essence of the character.

On the other hand, the young star mentioned that they have been exploring various ideas for the plot of Wednesday season 2. For her, It has been essential to maintain meaningful conversations with the production team, including renowned director Tim Burton. Jenna Ortega expressed her excitement about discovering the new outfits, characters and scripts that will be part of the next season. Her participation as producer reflects her commitment to the project and her desire to contribute to prolonging the success of the series.

Will there be changes in the second season of the series?

Regarding changes in narrative direction, Jenna Ortega revealed that Wednesday season 2 will lean into the horror aspect of the plot. The decision to eliminate any romantic love interest for her character reflects this approach, marking a shift from the tone of the first season on Netflix. The intention is to delve into the darkest and most mysterious aspect of the program, taking advantage of the presence of vampires, werewolves and superpowers.

In a conversation with Elle Fanning for Variety, Jenna Ortega had the following to say. “We have decided to lean a little more towards the horror aspect in the Netflix series. Because it’s so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously.” This change promises to offer viewers a renewed and exciting experience in Wednesday season 2. We really want to see it!