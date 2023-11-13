Netflix Games several months after its opening, it has not achieved the hoped-for success, but it seems that things may finally be going in the right direction: the secret? Adopt games loved by the public, like those that have been announced in the last few hours.

3 great successes from the world of indie video games will arrive in the Netflix Games catalog in 2024: Hades (winner among other things of a BAFTA), Death’s Door e Braid Anniversary Edition.

The last two titles we have reported will arrive on the mobile phones of all Netflix subscribers April 30thwhile Hades will be exclusive to IOS users and will arrive at an as yet unspecified time in 2024.

There have been other interesting announcements from independent securities which we bring to you: Katana Zero, La casa de Carta: Money Heist, Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold and The Dragon Prince: Xadia.

Worthy of note is certainly the addition of Hades, a title that has enjoyed immense success since its release, so much so that production of a sequel has started, and Braid, themetaphorical and profound adventure which returns in a remastered version.

May it be 2024 the turning point year for Netflix Games? The company’s intentions appear to be promising in this regard.