Netflix has big ambitions for the world of video games. While it works to expand its proposal to televisions and computers, it continues to nourish its catalog of titles available on mobile devices. The most recent addition to the service is ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’, that is, three titles that are part of one of the most popular franchises in the gaming industry.

The trilogy, which consists of ‘Grand Theft Auto III’, ‘Grand Theft Auto: Vice City’ and ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’, will officially arrive on December 14. This will join a catalog of more than 50 titles currently available that includes titles such as ‘Kentucky Route Zero’, ‘Before Your Eyes’, ‘Stranger Things 3: The Game’, ‘Card Blast’, and many others to come, as related to the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ franchise.

How to play GTA for free with Netflix?

Now that we know that several GTAs will come to Netflix, the big question is how to immerse ourselves in these titles that, in some cases, will remind us of those past times where we discovered them. To obtain any Netflix game it is essential that we have an active subscription to the serviceit is not a special subscription, but the same one you use to watch movies, series or documentaries on your television.

Then, you have two ways to access the games. The first is as simple as looking for the Games section within the Netflix mobile application. All the available titles will be shown there and downloading them will be as simple as pressing the button that will send you to the app store on your mobile (Android or iPhone) to complete the process from there. The second option is to search for the game directly from the App Store or Play Store.

In some cases, when opening the game you may be asked to log in with your Netflix credentials. In this case, you must complete this step with your registered email and password to be able to start playing.

Don’t know which one to start with? ‘Grand Theft Auto III’ will take you to Liberty City, a modern city on which a criminal world is woven. ‘Grand Theft Auto: Vice City’ is one of the classics of the franchise, set in the 1980s, you will be in charge of choosing the fate of Tommy Vercetti. ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’, for its part, invites you to immerse yourself in a huge map and a wide variety of activities in the shoes of Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson.

Images: Netflix

