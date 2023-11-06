With Warner licensing a good part of its catalog, including recent hits, Netflix does not miss the opportunity to bring together a good part of the DC filmography.

The latest changes in Warner Bros. Discovery They go through the renunciation of the exclusivity of many of their films and series, which will no longer be only available on Max/HBO Max and will reach other platforms. We have already seen it with series like blood brothers, Two meters underground o Ballers on Netflix. Now, it’s time to go to the extensive catalog of DC movies.

Although for years we have been able to see films such as Man of Steel or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on different platforms, Warner focused its efforts on HBO Max back in 2019, which turned the platform into the receptacle of the DC Extended Universe.

Times have changed and, with the imminent release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the DC Extended Universe is about to sing its swan song. Netflix He wants to take advantage of that and has licensed almost the entire UEDC, although he will also bring a movie based on the comics from the publisher outside that universe.

A few days ago, it was reported that films like The man of steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of JusticeSuicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad, They would arrive on Netflix on December 1.

More DC wood for Netflix

In addition to those films, What’s On Netflix reports that Shazam!, Black Adam and, already outside the DC Extended Universe, The Batman and DC: Super Pet League will arrive.

Out of the agreement, for now, are Flash, Aquaman, Blue Beetle and Shazam! The fury of the gods, amen, of course, from Aquaman and the lost kingdom, which opens in theaters at the end of December. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the version released in 2021, will not be there either.

It is a move with which both companies win: Netflix reinforces its catalog with films connected to one of the Christmas premieres, while Warner monetizes content and obtains benefits for its still complicated financial situation.

All the films will continue to be available in the Max/HBO Max catalog even if they are on Netflix, so you can enjoy the entire DC Extended Universe on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform.