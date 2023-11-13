On December 15, “Familia,” the first film in Spanish by acclaimed Colombian-Mexican filmmaker Rodrigo García (Raymond & Ray), will premiere on Netflix.

With an ambitious personal seal, presents a universal story starring Daniel Giménez CachoIlse Salas, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Natalia Solián and Maribel Verdú, among others, under the production of Gerardo Gatica and Pablo Zimbrón with a screenplay written by García and Bárbara Colio themselves.

The plot revolves around “Leo” (Giménez Cacho), the owner of an olive ranch in the Valle de Guadalupe and father of four children: “Rebeca”, “Julia”, “Mariana” and “Benny”. Every month he brings his family together to catch up on their respective lives, but on this occasion the quote has another more important reason.

We will discover secrets, memories, fears, dreams and motivations of each of the members of this family, mas we delve into the most intimate and complex intra-family relationships.

Synopsis

ESPECIAL/ Netflix

Every month Leo gathers his family at his olive ranch in the Guadalupe Valley. His daughters Rebeca, Julia and Mariana arrive to visit their father who lives with his younger brother, Benny, a young man with Down syndrome. During lunch, Leo breaks the news that a potential buyer has made them a very good offer for the ranch.

The family will have just a few days to decide whether to sell the place where they grew up, and in which the memories of his late mother live.

FS

