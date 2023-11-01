The strategy of offering a subscription with advertising has worked wonders for Netflix. Here we leave you the data.

Streaming giant Netflix has shared exciting news by revealing that its ad-supported tier now has a strong base of 15 million active users each month. Through a post on the company’s official blog, Netflix’s president of advertising, Amy Reinhard, provided details about the first year of this plan with advertising. She highlighted the company’s focus on stabilizing the service and how this has led to individual sponsorship deals for popular shows. One example is Frito Lay’s sponsorship of Love Is Blind, and there are more deals in the works, such as The Squid Game: The Challenge.

Despite Netflix’s optimistic tone, some online users have noted the growth of streaming advertising and compared this trend to the cable TV experience. The advertising president shared her vision on this achievement highlighting: “We have built an incredible foundation, focusing on the areas that advertisers told us were most important… Our goal is not only to offer the same products and tools that the industry expects, although We’ve made a lot of progress on that front over the last year. “It’s building something bigger and better than what exists today.”

The Squid Game reality show is expected to be a great attraction.

Squid Game: The Challenge has generated great excitement among viewers eager to see the contestants compete for a cash prize that could change their lives. Netflix describes the series as follows: “With the largest cast and prize money in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in search of a life-changing $4.56 million reward. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show, plus surprising new additions, their strategies, alliances and character will be tested as competitors around them are eliminated. “There is a lot at stake, but in this game, the worst fate is to return home empty-handed.”

Squid Game

They have won the battle against subscription sharing.

On the other hand, Netflix has implemented strong measures to curb password sharing, an action that has been the topic of conversation this year. Previously, many people shared their login credentials with friends and family. Despite the stricter rules, some viewers have chosen to subscribe individually. Netflix reported that this initiative resulted in 5 million new subscribers earlier this year.

“While we have made steady progress this year, we have more work to do to reignite our growth. We remain focused on: creating a constant rhythm of must-see shows and movies; improve monetization; increase the enjoyment of our games; and invest to improve our service to members.”

“Now that we have launched the shared payment system widely, we have increased confidence in our financial prospects. We expect revenue growth to accelerate in the second half of 2023 as we grow monetization from our most recent paid exchange launch and expand our initiative in nearly all remaining countries, in addition to the continued steady growth of our plan with advertising”. Revealed Netflix to shareholders.

The incorporation of advertising in the Netflix universe is generating important changes, what do you think of this evolution? Let us know in the comments!