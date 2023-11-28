Netflix has been able to exploit the format of mini series to engage viewers in short, condensed stories full of intensity. Actually in Netflix world there is a product of this type that is on everyone’s lips for its controversial ending.

The story that is giving something to talk about was produced in Sweden. Its name in Spanish is A normal family (2023). it is based on the novel by Matthias Edvadssonwho is part of the publishing house Penguin. The story tells us the life of a young woman named Stella, after she is arrested on murder charges.

The family of Stellaespecially his mother, He will be capable of anything to save the accused.

The ending is causing discussion since users do not agree on what happened on that fateful night in which Chris, the protagonist’s boyfriend, was murdered.

The mini series consists of 6 episodes distributed over four and a half hours of film material. Despite having been released worldwide just a few days ago, Very soon it has become the favorite story of viewers eager to find detective answers.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions