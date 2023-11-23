A day after its premiere, it is revealed that the streaming platform has received notices from a law firm.

The squid game: The challenge could cost Netflix dearly

If until a few days ago everything indicated that it would be a great week for Netflix, the streaming platform has had a difficult time with the passing of the days after the premiere of The Squid Game: The Challenge, the contest with real people who compete in tests similar to those of the Korean series. While it is true that since its announcement the idea of ​​making this idea real was criticized, its premiere is disappointing viewers and now everything could get worse through a lawsuit.

The show’s contestants are considering taking legal action against Netflix and the show’s producers. after claiming that they were injured during the filming of tests. This is revealed by Deadline, which has learned from a British law firm that two anonymous players claim to have suffered hypothermia and extreme nerves while in low temperatures in the United Kingdom.

The firm has already sent letters of complaint to Studio Lambert, the co-producer of The Squid Game: The Challenge, mentioning the test in which players must evade the attention of the gigantic robot doll. The game developed at Cardington Studios, a former air force base in Bedford, during a cold snap that caused three of the 456 participants required medical attention.

Netflix mentions not having been sued

For now, the firm mentions “that people may see this as a classic David and Goliath battle with the company and its production partners,” although the truth is that “the contestants thought they were participating in something fun and the injured did not.” They expected to suffer. Now have been left with injuries after spending time trapped in painful and stressful positions in cold temperatures”.

For its part, A Netflix spokesperson clarifies that no contestant has filed a lawsuit, having taken the well-being of all of them “very seriously.” Of course, the possibility of something like this happening was so real to the point where Britain’s Health and Safety Executive reminded producers that properly plan the risks in the recreation of the successful Korean dramaalthough he did not intervene at any time during filming.

The first five episodes of The Squid Game: The Challenge are now available on Netflixwhile four additional chapters will be added next Wednesday, November 29 and the final of the contest will arrive on December 6.

