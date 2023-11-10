After two years of uncertainty, despite the author’s optimism, Netflix confirms its plans to expand The Street of Terror.

Horror movies and series have formed a very important niche for Netflix for years: with creators like Mike Flanagan associated until very recently with the platform, the content original that sought to make the hairs on our necks stand up has not stopped flowing.

Another winning horse that has not been overexploited is La calle del terror, the prolific youth horror saga by R. L. Stine (Nightmares) which saw a summer trilogy land on Netflix in 2021.

With dozens of books in the saga published by the writer, The Street of Terror can generate many adaptations for Netflix, so it was strange that there was no news of plans to return to that universe.

In fact, a few weeks ago, RL Stine himself was openly optimistic about the idea of ​​adapting more novels in the saga to film format. Taking into account the success of The Street of Terror: 1994 and its two sequels, 1978 and 1666, he had to Netflix take the step.

New film of The Street of Terror in sight

In an interview with Collider during the reopening of the American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, the director of Netflix Film, Scott Stuberhas confirmed that they are working on the script for a new installment of The Street of Terror.

“Obviously, there are a lot of books: there’s an independent one we’re working on right now and we’re trying to get the script right. I really like it, and so does the team. So I think if we can get that script right, there would be a big expansion of that franchise.”

It is worth noting that in Scott Stuber’s interview with Collider, which we have talked about in more news, the executive has abused the conditional to the maximum extent possible, perhaps trying not to get his fingers caught on any topic.

However, he seems much more direct in his statements about a new installment of The Street of Terror, so we will be aware of any progress that may arise in the project in the face of a new film in the saga on Netflix.