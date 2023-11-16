Netflix kick off the Christmas season with this premiere today, Thursday, November 16, 2023. The film starring Heather Graham, Brandy, Matt Cedeño y Jason Biggs, It’s an 80 minute romantic comedy. directed by the same creator of Father of the Bride (2022), Mary Lambert.

Synopsis

It focuses on the story of two old friends and their relationship during the holidays. One of them has problems sending her traditional pretentious Christmas newsletter and the other must take advantage of the opportunity to prove that your hostess’s life can’t be so good.

