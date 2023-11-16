Netflix has received harsh criticism for cancel left and right series after 1 or 2 seasons. The controversy hit the company again, as this week it announced the cancellation of several projects that many enjoyed. For this reason, a large number of your subscribers are disappointed.

Users criticize Netflix for canceling more series

According to the details, Netflix decided to cancel various productions due to the impact that the actors and screenwriters’ strike in Hollywood had on its plans. Among the series affected is Shadow and Bone, whose first seasons were very well received.

Fans were waiting for more chapters, as they believed that the series had a lot of potential due to its universe and its narrative. However, it is now a thing of the past along with 4 other series that were also canceled this week.

Agent Elvis, Captain Fall, Glamorous and Farzar are the other series that will not continue in the future. The news disappointed many users of the streaming service and also various creatives, as they believe that Netflix exceeds its cancellations.

Many complained to the company for starting many projects and practically finishing very few. “Why make shows if you’re just not going to finish them?” said one social media user.

“Never, under any circumstances, fall in love with a Netflix television show. They kill them the first chance they get,” added screenwriter Héctor Navarro.

Users are disappointed with Netflix cancellations

