The streaming platform adds numerous films that are no longer exclusive to HBO Max.

Netflix will lose HBO Max exclusives

The streaming war has no end as each platform continues to prepare its exclusive content or adjust its subscription plans. In the case of Netflixthe giant signed an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery that has caused HBO Max titles become available on both siteshighlighting the rescue of one of the most legendary animation series of the 90s and 2000s.

The official Netflix account on the social network X, better known as Twitter, has announced that will add the DC Extended Universe films to its catalog. In this way, from December 1st It will be possible to view the first films of the universe such as Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman, the 2016 Suicide Squad directed by David Ayer, Wonder Woman or The Justice League.

Beyond all these films, there will also be some more recent films such as Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman: 1984 and The Suicide Squad, leaving behind Aquaman and the last films that hit theaters to sentence a universe that has sadly gone into decline.

The DC movies that won’t come to Netflix

Although the arrival of the eight DC movies is great news for Netflix subscribers, the platform is left without Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the version that HBO Max received exclusively to the delight of its most loyal followers. Neither does Shazam! and its sequel, Black Adam, The Flash o Blue Beetlethe biggest failure of all.

It is worth remembering that Aquaman 2 is about to be released in theaters, although Warner Bros. is already working on creating a new DC universe that will almost certainly leave behind the films mentioned in this news. Ultimately, Netflix wins with this movement while HBO Max loses exclusivity.

