David Fincher is not returning to Netflix with season 3 of Mindhunter, but for lack of bread, well it’s Michael Fassbender.

This week’s releases are certainly interesting, and not only on the movie theater billboards: Netflix is ​​ready to release the new film from one of those directors who needs no introduction: David Fincher.

The person responsible for indispensable films such as Fight Club or Seven returns to the thriller on the platform, although it will not be for a new season of Mindhunter, which seems to be permanently shelved, but with the film The Assassin.

Michael Fassbender leads the cast of this new Netflix original film which began to generate noise in the summer with its first images and trailer and, at last, will be available to subscribers after a brief time in movie theaters to be eligible for the Oscars.

Joining him in the cast of The Killer, Fassbender will have, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Kerry O’Malley, Sophie Charlotte, Sala Baker, Emiliano Pernía, Gabriel Polanco and Kellan Rhude.

David Fincher and Netflix: winning combination

The killer follows… well, an unnamed merchant of death, played by Fassbender. After an incident, he will launch an international manhunt against his former employers, although he claims that “it’s not personal.”

What differentiates The Killer from other similar films is the psychological picture that we will see the protagonist go through, something that has been praised by both critics and the public who have been able to enjoy the Netflix original film.

David Fincher’s hand with thrillers does not even need to be mentioned, but it is always good to remember that he is the director of gems like Mank, Zodiac, The Game o The panic roomin addition to those already mentioned Fight club y Seven.

It will be this Friday when the Netflix catalog adds The Killer to its film collection so you can immerse yourself in the intrigues that David Fincher has prepared for Michael Fassbender.