Netflix has an algorithm that, based on our views, recommends all types of content with which, apparently, we can be compatible. The problem comes when this is not the case and we need new series or movies to enjoy. Can we ask the algorithm to offer us new proposals?

Streaming platforms draw on the history of our views to offer us new recommendations that may coincide, to a greater or lesser extent, with our tastes. But what happens if the algorithm fails and we are not interested in anything it offers? Or if we have already started those titles and we have preferred to leave them halfway because they have disappointed us? This is when we may find ourselves facing a problem that, despite being unknown, has an easy solution.

Next, we will tell you, step by step, how we can force Netflix to make new recommendations for us. Remember that the changes are not applied automatically and we will have to wait approximately 24 hours to start experiencing the changes.

Access the website

First of all, we must keep in mind that this procedure will not be valid through any application. We have to access our profile through the website to carry out the steps that we are going to detail below. Since the option is not available from anywhere else. However, we can do it both from our own Smart TV and from our computer or mobile phone, without distinction. Once inside Netflix, we must select our profile and access the configuration menu located in the upper right.

At this point, we have to select the Parental Control option, regardless of our age. Although normally these types of menus are designed when we want to control the content that our children have viewed, in this case it will also help us to manage our own profile. When we click on the Viewing Activity option, we can see how a new tab opens that will differentiate two types of content: On the one hand, in the Viewing tab we can see everything we are consuming at that very moment. While the Rated option will allow us to know the evaluations that we have been making of each of the titles.

Hide views and change ratings

In the “Viewing” tab we have two options: either report a problem or a drawing on the right side that allows us to hide the activity of our profile. We can choose to hide some of the titles, in case we have clearly identified which ones we did not like and are interfering with the algorithm, or choose to hide them all at once in the final part of the list.

In the “Rated” tab we can find out what the ratings are for each of the titles, as long as we have stopped to perform this step. We can change the rating at any time so that the algorithm is no longer guided by that score.

As we have previously mentioned, when we have made the changes, we will have to wait approximately 24 hours for the Netflix algorithm to begin offering us new content and not be based on views that we have rated negatively or that we are no longer interested in. consume more options of the same theme.