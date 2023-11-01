November begins, the penultimate month of the year, and as usual, streaming platforms announce their new content of the month, among them is Netflix, the most famous and wide-reaching streaming service on the planet, which this month offers its subscribers interesting programming.

SERIES

Six Feet Under: Temporada 1 (DISPONIBLE)

The light you can’t see: Miniseries (11/2/2023)

The Crown: Season 6 – Part 1 (11/16/2023) Egg Eyes (11/17/2023) The Squid Game: The Challenge (11/22/2023) My Lovely Demon (11/24/2023) Facts dust (11/30/2023) A Place to Dream: Season 5 – Part 2 (11/30/2023)

FILMS

Hurricane season (AVAILABLE)

Baywatch: Baywatch (11/2/2023)

Saw (2/11/2023)

Star Trek (2/11/2023)

Nyad (3/11/2023)

Summer holidays (11/3/2023)

The Claus family 3 (11/8/2023) The murderer (11/10/2023) Better Christmas, impossible! (11/16/2023) Rustin (11/17/2023) I’m not going to ask anyone to believe me (11/24/2023) Family in revolt (11/30/2023)

DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS

The Bettencourt case: The scandal of the richest woman in the world (11/8/2023)

Robbie Williams (8/11/2023)

CHILDREN AND FAMILY

Bee Movie: The story of a bee (11/16/2023)

Calle CoComelon (11/17/2023)

Leo (11/21/2023) My Little Pony: Leave Your Mark – Chapter 6 (11/23/2023) Go, dog. Go!: Season 4 (11/27/2023) The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Christmas (11/30/2023)

ANIMATION

Onimusha (2/11/2023)

Blue-eyed samurai (11/3/2023)

Akuma-kun (9/11/2023) Scott Pilgrim Gives the Leap (17/11/2023)

*Release dates are subject to change.

