A few days before the end of November, Netflix continues with the launches of its content for the entertainment of its subscribers.
Find out what content is about to premiere in these last days of the month, and schedule the date of the program of your interest.
SERIES
Six Feet Under: Season 1 (AVAILABLE) The Light You Can’t See: Miniseries (AVAILABLE) The Crown: Season 6 – Part 1 (AVAILABLE) Egg Eyes (AVAILABLE) The Squid Game: The Challenge (AVAILABLE) My Lovely Demon (AVAILABLE)
Dusted (11/30/2023)
A Place to Dream: Season 5 – Part 2 (11/30/2023)
FILMS
Hurricane Season (AVAILABLE) Baywatch: Baywatch (AVAILABLE) Saw (AVAILABLE) Star Trek (AVAILABLE) Nyad (AVAILABLE) Summer Vacation (AVAILABLE) The Claus Family 3 (AVAILABLE) The Killer (AVAILABLE) It doesn’t get any better than Christmas ! (AVAILABLE) Rustin (AVAILABLE)
I’m not going to ask anyone to believe me (AVAILABLE)
Revolted family (11/30/2023)
DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS
The Bettencourt case: The scandal of the richest woman in the world (AVAILABLE)
Robbie Williams (DISPONIBLE)
CHILDREN AND FAMILY
Bee Movie: The Story of a Bee (AVAILABLE) CoComelon Street (AVAILABLE) Leo (AVAILABLE) My Little Pony: Leave Your Mark – Chapter 6 (AVAILABLE)
Go, dog. Go!: Season 4 (AVAILABLE)
The bad guys: A very bad Christmas (11/30/2023)
ANIMATION
Onimusha (AVAILABLE) Blue-Eyed Samurai (AVAILABLE)
Akuma-kun (AVAILABLE)
Scott Pilgrim makes the leap (AVAILABLE)
*Release dates are subject to change.
