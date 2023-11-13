November is already underway and Netflix, the best-known streaming service in the world, releases new content every week for its subscribers from series, movies, documentaries to children’s programs.
Get to know the programming that is planned for this week and prepare your space to enjoy your entertainment time. Check the list and schedule the date of the premieres that interest you on Netflix.
SERIES
Six Feet Under: Season 1 (AVAILABLE) The Light You Can’t See: Miniseries (AVAILABLE)
The Crown: Season 6 – Part 1 (11/16/2023)
Egg eyes (11/17/2023)
The Squid Game: The Challenge (11/22/2023) My Lovely Demon (11/24/2023) Knocked Down (11/30/2023) A Place to Dream: Season 5 – Part 2 (11/30/2023)
FILMS
Hurricane Season (AVAILABLE) Baywatch: Baywatch (AVAILABLE) Saw (AVAILABLE) Star Trek (AVAILABLE) Nyad (AVAILABLE) Summer Vacation (AVAILABLE) The Claus Family 3 (AVAILABLE) The Killer (AVAILABLE)
Better Christmas impossible! (11/16/2023)
Rustin (17/11/2023)
I’m not going to ask anyone to believe me (11/24/2023) Family in revolt (11/30/2023)
DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS
The Bettencourt case: The scandal of the richest woman in the world (AVAILABLE)
Robbie Williams (DISPONIBLE)
CHILDREN AND FAMILY
Bee Movie: The story of a bee (11/16/2023)
Calle CoComelon (11/17/2023)
Leo (11/21/2023) My Little Pony: Leave Your Mark – Chapter 6 (11/23/2023) Go, dog. Go!: Season 4 (11/27/2023) The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Christmas (11/30/2023)
ANIMATION
Onimusha (AVAILABLE) Blue-Eyed Samurai (AVAILABLE)
Akuma-kun (AVAILABLE)
Scott Pilgrim from El Salto (11/17/2023)
*Release dates are subject to change.
