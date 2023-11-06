Every week Netflix, the most famous and wide-reaching streaming platform in the world, has new content for its subscribers, including original productions.which are from different countries in which it has a presence.

SERIES

The light you can’t see: Miniseries (AVAILABLE)

The Crown: Season 6 – Part 1 (11/16/2023)

Egg eyes (11/17/2023)

The Squid Game: The Challenge (11/22/2023) My Lovely Demon (11/24/2023) Knocked Down (11/30/2023) A Place to Dream: Season 5 – Part 2 (11/30/2023)

FILMS

Hurricane Season (AVAILABLE) Nyad (AVAILABLE) Summer Vacation (AVAILABLE)

The Claus family 3 (11/8/2023)

The murderer (11/10/2023)

Better Christmas impossible! (11/16/2023) Rustin (11/17/2023) I’m not going to ask anyone to believe me (11/24/2023) Family in revolt (11/30/2023)

DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS

The Bettencourt case: The scandal of the richest woman in the world (11/8/2023)

Robbie Williams (8/11/2023)

CHILDREN AND FAMILY

Calle CoComelon (11/17/2023)

Leo (21/11/2023)

My Little Pony: Leave Your Mark – Chapter 6 (11/23/2023) Go, dog. Go!: Season 4 (11/27/2023) The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Christmas (11/30/2023)

ANIMATION

Onimusha (AVAILABLE) Blue-Eyed Samurai (AVAILABLE)

Akuma-kun (9/11/2023)

Scott Pilgrim from El Salto (11/17/2023)

