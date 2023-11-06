Every week Netflix, the most famous and wide-reaching streaming platform in the world, has new content for its subscribers, including original productions.which are from different countries in which it has a presence.
Discover new series, new seasons, movies and many other programs, which will be available for your entertainment time, whether with family, friends, your partner or just for you. Check the list and schedule the date of your most anticipated releases during November on Netflix.
SERIES
The light you can’t see: Miniseries (AVAILABLE)
The Crown: Season 6 – Part 1 (11/16/2023)
Egg eyes (11/17/2023)
The Squid Game: The Challenge (11/22/2023) My Lovely Demon (11/24/2023) Knocked Down (11/30/2023) A Place to Dream: Season 5 – Part 2 (11/30/2023)
FILMS
Hurricane Season (AVAILABLE) Nyad (AVAILABLE) Summer Vacation (AVAILABLE)
The Claus family 3 (11/8/2023)
The murderer (11/10/2023)
Better Christmas impossible! (11/16/2023) Rustin (11/17/2023) I’m not going to ask anyone to believe me (11/24/2023) Family in revolt (11/30/2023)
DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS
The Bettencourt case: The scandal of the richest woman in the world (11/8/2023)
Robbie Williams (8/11/2023)
CHILDREN AND FAMILY
Calle CoComelon (11/17/2023)
Leo (21/11/2023)
My Little Pony: Leave Your Mark – Chapter 6 (11/23/2023) Go, dog. Go!: Season 4 (11/27/2023) The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Christmas (11/30/2023)
ANIMATION
Onimusha (AVAILABLE) Blue-Eyed Samurai (AVAILABLE)
Akuma-kun (9/11/2023)
Scott Pilgrim from El Salto (11/17/2023)
*Release dates are subject to change.
