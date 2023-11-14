1

Ayotzinapa, the passage of the turtle (2018)

Documents the case of the Mexican students forcibly disappeared after being violently detained by the police and the slow investigation of the events by the authorities.

2

The three deaths of Marisela Escobedo (2020)

This film explains the devastating story of a mother seeking justice against the murderer of his daughter after the justice system was not effective in capturing him.

3

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Case (2023)

The documentary follows the investigation into the series of murders of elderly women which happened in Mexico City from 1998 to 2005.

4

In full light: The Narvarte case (2022)

In a building in the Narvarte neighborhood in Mexico City, five people were murdered on July 31, 2015. The documentary follows the different investigations of multi-homicide.

5

1994 (2019)

TV series with archive videos and interviews about Mexico in 1994, year in which the politician Luis Donaldo Colosio was assassinated.