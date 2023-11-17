Mac Walters was the project director on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, as well as lead writer on Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3. He now runs his own studio at NetEase Games.

The video game industry has traditionally operated from the United States and Japan. And, in reality, they continue to be the most important territories in the sector. However, countries like China and South Korea They are pushing hard in recent years.

We have the clear example of Tencent, the large entertainment company in China, but it is also NetEase Gameswhich in recent months has made key signings, and founded new studios.

For example, Like a Dragon/Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi already has his own studio at NetEase. He has now gone through the same thing with a legendary Mass Effect developer.

Surely the name of Mac Walters sounds familiar to you, especially if you are a fan of Bioware’s RPG franchise. He was the lead writer for Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, as well as the project director for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (the compilation released in 2021).

Mac Walters, now out of Bioware and Electronic Arts, embarks on his own path in the industry with his new video game studio: Worlds Untold.

Science fiction, a safe value

In an official statement, NetEase Games has announced the creation of Worlds Untold, the Chinese company’s new Western development studio. Its headquarters are in Vancouver (Canada), considerably close to Bioware.

Its director is none other than Mac Walters, who has more than 20 years of experience in the industryespecially as a screenwriter and writer.

Worlds Untold now has its own website, where we can learn more about Mac Walters and his companions. And be careful, because the background image It is very suggestive.

We can almost assume that Walters’ first game, outside of Bioware, will also be science fiction.

”We are starting by creating worlds that we all dream of discovering and then we will put the player in the main role of the most unforgettable adventures. The NetEase Games team shares our vision and passion for using cutting-edge technology to create the best new games possible. The support of their teams and creative freedom give us the opportunity to fulfill that vision.”

What we know is that the first project is an action and adventure gameset in a futuristic world Full of mystery and exploration.

Worlds Untold, the new NetEase studio, also consists of the following developers:

Sotaro Tojima: director of audio. He has worked for 20 years on franchises such as Halo and Metal Gear Solid. Elizabeth Lehtonen: production manager. He has plenty of experience in Angry Birds, The Sims and Dragon Age. Ramil Sunga: art director. Experience in Bioware, specifically in games such as Mass Effect Andromeda, Anthem and Dragon Age: Inquisition. Ben Goldstein: Chief Technology Officer. One of the key figures in the position is that he has worked at Tesla and Cruise. He has also led the development of For Honor (PS4) and Assassin’s Creed Black Flag (Xbox).

We look forward to a promising new sci-fi IP, or perhaps an RPG inspired by the success of Mass Effect. What is certain is that Mac Walters and company have plenty of talent to surprise us.

What will Mac Walters’ first game be like after leaving Bioware? We will have to keep an eye on the Worlds Untold website, because what we have seen (at the moment it is little) has given us long teeth.