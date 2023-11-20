loading…

Yair Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, fled to the US to escape the war against Hamas in Gaza. However, he criticized the Israeli military. Photo/Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

TEL AVIV – Yair Netanyahu, son of the Prime Minister (PM) Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, again sparked anger by criticizing the Israeli military, judiciary and media as the war against Hamas is ongoing.

This criticism was conveyed through content on the Telegram channel he created in the United States (US). Instead of joining the war in Gaza, Netanyahu’s son actually fled to America and lived a good life.

He posted content full of criticism right when his father held a press conference regarding developments in the Israel-Hamas war on Saturday last week.

In one of his posts, he claimed that the decision made by the High Court led to a change in the rules of engagement of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on the Gaza border, thereby allowing Hamas to approach the border fence.

He later shared posts blaming the IDF for the failure on October 7, when Hamas massacred 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped hundreds of people to take hostage in the Gaza Strip.

One of the posts stated that women monitoring the Gaza border had warned of Hamas provocations, but a senior commander had threatened to prosecute them “if they continued their harassment”.

In subsequent posts, Yair Netanyahu stressed that it was the security sector that was pushing for diesel fuel shipments to the Gaza Strip.

The IDF Brothers in Arms reservist organization responded angrily to the content criticizing Netanyahu’s son.

“You need to look at the facts: Pride is yours, while obscurity and guilt are your father’s. The era of your evil influence is over,” the organization said, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Monday (20/11/2023).

“We stand united with the men and women who risked their lives to protect our country, from which you fled. We understand your father’s frustration and desires; the whole nation understands it. However, on a night when we mourn the loss of eight soldiers, it would be better if you remained silent,” continued the IDF reservists’ response.

