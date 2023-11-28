Sensational diplomatic clash between Israel and Spain

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Israeli ambassador to Spain following the accusations made by the country’s diplomacy against the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez. The summons of the Israeli ambassador to Spain, Rodrica Radian-Gordon, comes in response to the gesture of the Israeli Foreign Ministry which, in the early afternoon, summoned the ambassadors of Spain and Belgium due to the statements of the president of the government, Pedro Sanchez, and the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, in Egypt, considered as “support for terrorism”.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares responded that these accusations are “totally false and unacceptable.” and announced that Spain will give a “timely” response, which for now has resulted in the summoning of the ambassador. For Albares, the Israeli government’s accusations “are particularly serious” because they are aimed at the rotating president of the EU and the prime minister of the country that will hold the rotating presidency of the EU from 1 January.

The minister recalled that since October 7 itself, the day of the initial attack, iPrime Minister Pedro Sanchez “he did not hesitate to condemn the terrorist attack by Hamas and to say clearly that it does not represent the Palestinian people and is only a terrorist organization.”

Furthermore, the government has always called for the “unconditional and immediate release of all hostages” and supported the right of the Israeli state to defend itself from this terrorist attack, as Sanchez made clear during his trip to Israel.

For the minister, “this is not incompatible” with the message that the president conveyed during his trip to Israel, Palestine and Egypt, according to which “this right to defend oneself must take place in scrupulous respect for international humanitarian law”. On the last stop of his tour of Israel and Palestine, at the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, Sanchez expressed his firm support for Spain’s proposal to recognize the sovereignty of a Palestinian state and warned that if the The European Union will not reach an agreement, Spain will “make its own decisions”.

In the last act of his visit to the Middle East together with the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo, he reiterated his proposal for the recognition of two states, Israel and Palestine. “The time has come for the international community and the European Union to recognize the State of Palestine once and for all. It is something that is worthwhile, that is quite important and that we in the EU need to do together. But if this is not the case , Spain will make its decisions,” he added.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid attacks Israel, ‘imprisons children’

American model Gigi Hadid she ended up in a storm for accusing Israel of “holding children prisoner” on social media and defined Ahmad Manasra, arrested at the age of 13 in 2015 after an attempt to stab a Jew, as a “prisoner of war”.

The model attacked Israel on her Instagram account followed by almost eighty million followers, accusing it of “being the only country in the world that holds children prisoners of war”.

Hadid, one of the highest paid supermodels in the world, also accused Israel of “raping, kidnapping and torturing for years well before October 7, the day of the massacre of 1,200 Israelis by the Palestinian militia Hamas. She then deleted the post. But by now the message had gone viral and was taken up by followers who took a photo of it and accused the model of “having Israeli blood on her hands”.

