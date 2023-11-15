loading…

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu met with Zionist forces at the Zikim base near the northern Gaza Strip. On that occasion he told the soldiers that there was no place in Gaza that Israel could not reach.

“Do you remember when we were told we would not enter Gaza? We broke through. We were told we would not reach the outskirts of Gaza City – we arrived. “We were told that we would not enter Al-Shifa – we entered,” Netanyahu said while standing with Israeli soldiers as quoted by Al Arabiya, Thursday (16/11/2023).

Israeli forces on Wednesday raided Gaza’s largest hospital, a facility filled with hundreds of patients, including newborns, who are at the heart of the conflicting narratives surrounding the war and a symbol of the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Israel views Al-Shifa Hospital as a key target in the conflict that has killed thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread destruction in Gaza.

The war between Israel and Hamas erupted after the militant group killed around 1,200 people and captured around 240 prisoners in a surprise attack on October 7.

Israel says Al-Shifa is a Hamas command post subordinate to civilians, without providing visual evidence. It was part of broader accusations that the militants were using Palestinians as human shields.

Hamas and Gaza health officials deny militants are operating in Al-Shifa, and Palestinians and human rights groups say Israel recklessly endangers civilians while trying to crack down on Hamas.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah more than 11,200 people, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed in Gaza.

About 2,700 people are reported missing, and most are believed to be buried under rubble. The ministry’s tally does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths.

