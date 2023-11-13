loading…

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/Al Arabiya

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu increasingly doubtful about the future Gaza Strip and stated that the Palestinian Authority in its current form should not take over the coastal enclave.

Israel has vowed to crush the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which controls Gaza, following a surprise cross-border attack on October 7. Israel has launched a large-scale invasion of the region.

However, it did not say who should rule the region once the conflict is over, and only stated that Israel would maintain overall security.

Washington has said Israel cannot occupy the enclave after the war, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that Gaza’s government should reunite with the nearby West Bank, which is partly administered by the Palestinian Authority.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Friday that the Palestinian Authority could play a future role in governing the Gaza Strip, but Netanyahu indicated late Saturday that he did not want the current Palestinian Authority rulers to be given free rein over Gaza.

At the press conference, Netanyahu aired his long-standing complaints about the Palestinian Authority’s school syllabus, which he says fuels hatred of Israel, and its policy of providing salaries to the families of Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

“There will be no civil authority that teaches its children to … eliminate the state of Israel, there will be no authority that gives salaries to the families of the murderers,” he said.

“It is impossible for an authority to be led by someone who, more than 30 days after the massacre (7 October), still has not condemned it,” he added as quoted from Al Arabiya, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Abbas condemned violence against civilians “on both sides” but has not issued a firm condemnation of the Oct. 7 attacks, which killed 1,200 people and abducted some 240, most of them civilians, according to an Israeli tally.