Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israel will assume “overall security responsibility” in Gaza for an “indefinite period” after the war ends.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained this on Monday (6/11/2023).

Netanyahu’s interview on ABC News on Monday was the clearest expression so far of Israel’s plans for Gaza after the war.

“Gaza must be ruled by those who do not want to continue Hamas’ ways,” Netanyahu said.

“I think Israel, for an indefinite period of time, will assume overall security responsibility because we have seen what happens when we don’t have it,” he said.

Israel withdrew its troops from the Gaza Strip in 2005, and has since maintained control over land, air and sea areas, implementing a total blockade.

Netanyahu did not provide further clarification on Israel’s post-war plans.

“The language used here is unclear, and I don’t think the actual meaning of the words has been specifically thought through,” Yonatan Touval, an analyst at the Israel Regional Foreign Policy Institute (Mitvim), told Middle East Eye.

“But this is a conceptual idea that comes from the Oslo Accords, where Israel insisted on maintaining ‘overall security responsibility’ in the West Bank, which basically means Israel controls all crossings in and out of the West Bank (also on the Jordanian side), and remains has the right to intervene whenever its security needs are threatened,” he said.