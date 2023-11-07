loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a small pause in fighting with Hamas in Gaza, but still rejects a ceasefire. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will consider a “small tactical pause” in the fighting against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

According to him, the “small pause” was intended to facilitate the entry of aid or the exit of hostages.

However, Netanyahu once again rejected calls for a ceasefire despite mounting international pressure.

Speaking in a US television interview, Netanyahu, whose country has vowed to destroy Gaza’s Hamas rulers, said Israel needed security responsibility for the Palestinian enclave for an indefinite period after the war.

When asked about a potential humanitarian pause in the fighting, an idea supported by Israel’s main ally, the United States, Netanyahu said a general ceasefire would hamper his country’s war effort.

“As far as tactical breaks—an hour here, an hour there—we’ve been there before. “I think we will check the situation so that humanitarian goods can come in, or our hostages, individual hostages, can leave,” Netanyahu told ABC News, which was reported on Tuesday (7/11/2023).

“But according to me there will not be a ceasefire in general,” he said again.

Israel said hostages held by Hamas when the group attacked southern Israel on October 7 must be released first.

In contrast, Hamas says it will not release hostages or stop fighting while Gaza is under attack.

Since the October 7 attack, in which Hamas killed more than 1,400 people in Israel and took more than 240 hostages, Israel has attacked Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and launched a ground offensive, sparking global concern about the humanitarian conditions in the region.