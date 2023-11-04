In the weeks following the massacre of civilians carried out by Hamas on 7 October, two apparently opposite phenomena are taking place in Israeli politics and public opinion. On the one hand, what in English jargon is called a “rally ’round the flag” is taking place, which occurs when a community that has suffered a severe trauma rallies in support of the leader in power. In Israel, at the moment, polls show that the population is quite united and strongly supports the military operation that the army is conducting in the Gaza Strip.

But contrary to what happens in these cases, the Israeli population is not rallying around the leadership of Benjamin Netanyahu, on the contrary: the Israeli prime minister is more unpopular than ever, and the vast majority of his fellow citizens consider him unsuitable to wage war and to manage the enormous crisis caused by the Hamas attack.

According to some polls reported by the Financial Times, only 7 percent of the Israeli population trusts Netanyahu in managing the war. This distrust is enormous among center-left voters (only 4 percent of them trust Netanyahu) but it is also very strong among center-right voters (10 percent trust him). It is also in very strong contrast with the broad trust (74 percent) that is given to the leaders of the armed forces, with whom Netanyahu has had extensive disagreements in the past and even after the start of the war.

Even on a political level, Netanyahu is in crisis: if we were to vote today, only 29 percent of Israelis would want him as prime minister, against 48 percent for Benny Gantz, the opposition leader who has entered into conflict since the beginning of the war. a government of national unity.

It is the lowest figure in the very long career of Netanyahu, who has been in power in Israel for most of the last 15 years and is considered one of the most skilled politicians of his generation, exceptional in electoral campaigns and capable of forming even very risky coalitions despite to remain in power. The coalition with which he governed until October, when part of the opposition entered the government, was the most right-wing in the history of Israel, and included numerous extremist political leaders and Jewish fundamentalists. His government was already hotly contested over a justice reform proposal which, according to the opposition, would have weakened the country’s democratic freedoms, but the outbreak of war brought everything to a head.

The reasons for discontent with Netanyahu are mainly of two types. The first concerns the fact that Netanyahu, in his long years in power, underestimated the danger of Hamas, belittled the seriousness of the situation in the Gaza Strip and tried to politicize the army to respond to needs that did not concern Israel’s security but the priorities policies of his and his ultra-right coalition.

Although for many years Netanyahu’s nickname had been “Mr. Security”, Mr. Security, in reality over the years there have been many members of the Israeli defense community who have openly criticized Netanyahu and his policies, including some former heads of the Mossad, the external secret services, and of the Shin Bet, the internal secret services. According to many analyses, Netanyahu, seeing the leadership of the armed forces and intelligence as a possible internal adversary, has very often weakened it, rather than strengthened it.

In many quarters, especially on the left, Netanyahu is also accused of granting political legitimacy to Hamas, with the aim of weakening the moderate Palestinian leadership of Fatah, which governs the West Bank. This does not mean that Netanyahu directly aided or supported Hamas, but that he very often took advantage of the group’s dominance of the Gaza Strip to avoid addressing the Palestinian issue politically and to downplay the possibility of serious negotiations with the Fatah leadership.

The second reason for discontent with Netanyahu concerns his behavior in the days and weeks following the Hamas massacre. Although he has made numerous rather belligerent speeches against Hamas, Netanyahu seemed more concerned with preserving his image, avoiding any responsibility and reducing possible losses of political consensus than with leading a traumatized and crisis-ridden country.

While in the days after the massacre the commanders of the armed forces and security forces apologized for what happened with Hamas, Netanyahu avoided in every way even just showing regret. According to Aviv Bushinsky, a former Netanyahu adviser who is now a political analyst, Netanyahu avoids apologizing or making amends because he fears the apology will be used against him politically. But by doing so, he explained to the Financial Times, he ended up alienating a good part of his constituency. «People say: our soldiers are risking their lives in Gaza, thousands of people have lost their homes, Moody’s, Fitch and S&P could reduce our rating and all Netanyahu thinks about is his political survival ».

This attitude was seen very well last week, when Netanyahu, very late at night, published a tweet in which he accused the army and intelligence commanders of not having warned him of possible Hamas attacks, in fact placing all the blame on them. Within hours there were huge protests from all Israeli politicians, and Netanyahu he deleted the tweet, apologizing. Some journalists and commentators noted that it was the only apology made by the prime minister.

Netanyahu also showed a certain detachment towards the families of the more than 200 people kidnapped by Hamas and taken to the Gaza Strip. It took him days to contact them directly with phone calls and messages, and then to meet them in person, probably for fear of receiving criticism. In recent days in Israel there have been large demonstrations organized by the families of the hostages to ask the government to make their release a priority.

All this has led to widespread anger against the prime minister, which was also evident with some dramatic demonstrations: in recent days, among other things, some activists threw fake blood against the Tel Aviv headquarters of the Likud, the of Netanyahu.

The reasons for discontent with Netanyahu could increase further in the coming months, among other things because Israel’s economy risks being severely affected by the war against Hamas.

