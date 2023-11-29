loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was the only one who could prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state after the Gaza war. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Israel Benjamin Netanyahu told Likud Party members that only he can thwart the creation of a fully independent Palestinian state.

He opposed United States (US) President Joe Biden’s plan to revive a two-state solution after Israel’s devastating bombing of Gaza.

“I am the only one who can prevent the establishment of a Palestinian State in Gaza and (the West Bank) after the war,” said Netanyahu, as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Wednesday (29/11/2023).

Netanyahu has reportedly met with at least ten Likud supporters over the past week in an effort to ensure their continued support, as the ruling party has slipped further in opinion polls since the start of the war with Hamas in Gaza.

According to the Jewish Chronicle report, Netanyahu doubled down on his stance and completely rejected peace talks with the Palestinians.

The Israeli prime minister said that if re-elected as the country’s leader, he would not allow the creation of a Palestinian state and argued that entering peace talks in the hope of achieving a two-state solution would pose a threat to Israel’s security.

“In the current conditions of the Middle East, any territory you leave behind will be used for armed Islamic states against us,” Netanyahu said.

“That’s what happened in Lebanon. That’s what happened in Gaza. And since the Arab Spring, something similar will happen in the West Bank – in Judea and Samaria – if we vacate those areas,” he explained.

Netanyahu’s stance goes against US President Joe Biden’s policy goal of reviving a two-state solution, which the White House says is critical to maintaining partnerships with Arab countries.

Further defying his main ally, Netanyahu reportedly boasted about overriding US objections regarding the ground offensive and attack on al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.