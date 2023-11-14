loading…

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu claims that Islamic militants will pose a threat to the US and Europe if Israel loses the war against Hamas. Photo/RT

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israel , Benjamin Netanyahu claimed, Islamic militants would pose a threat to United States of America (US) and Europe if Israel loses the war against Hamas . He also said that Western countries would be the next targets if his country failed.

Although the Israeli prime minister acknowledged that Washington strongly supports Israel’s military action in Gaza, he rejected calls for a ceasefire, insisting that it would be tantamount to surrendering to Hamas.

Netanyahu pleaded for support from Israel’s allies during a sit-down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday.

“We must win not only for ourselves, but for the sake of the Middle East, also for the sake of our Arab neighbors and the world at large,” he said.

“We must win to protect Israel. We must win to protect the Middle East. We must win for the sake of a civilized world. That is the battle we are fighting, and are fighting right now. “Nothing can replace that victory,” he continued.

“If we don’t win now, then Europe is next and you are next,” he added as quoted from RT, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Insisting that Israel’s struggle is a world struggle, the Israeli PM went on to allege that there was an “axis of terror” between Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and the Iranian government.

He also claimed that Tehran’s “minions” were trying to take the Middle East and the world back to the Dark Ages.