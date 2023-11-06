loading…

Poster depicting Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu mocked Sinwar, calling him a little Hitler hiding in a bunker. Photo/Attia Muhammed/Flash90

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Israel Benjamin Netanyahu mocked Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, calling him like Nazi leader Adolf Hitler who hid in a bunker while his people suffered.

“Sinwar doesn’t care about his people and acts like a little Hitler in a bunker,” Netanyahu told reporters in Tel Aviv.

“His people, the Palestinian people in Gaza, are of no interest to him,” Netanyahu continued, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Monday (6/11/2023).

He spoke a day after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant promised that the IDF would kill Sinwar during its ground campaign in Gaza.

Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group that rules Gaza, launched a major attack Oct. 7 on southern Israel. More than 1,400 people were killed and hundreds more taken hostage during the attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

The Hamas attack prompted Israel to declare war codenamed Operation Iron Sword, in which Israel vowed to expel Hamas from the Palestinian coastal region.

Meanwhile, amid fears of a regional war, Iranian state media reported that the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had met with Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

According to the media report, Haniyeh—who has been living between Qatar and Turkey since 2019—briefed Khamenei on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the crimes of the Israeli Zionist regime in Gaza, as well as developments in the West Bank.

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran says it supports Hamas but played no role in the group’s surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

“Ayatollah Khamenei praised the steadfastness and resilience of the people of Gaza and expressed deep sadness over the crimes of the Zionist regime, which is directly supported by Washington and several Western countries,” Iranian state television said.

Without specifying when the meeting took place, Iran’s Tasnim news agency said Khamenei emphasized Tehran’s consistent policy of supporting Palestinian resistance forces against the Israeli Zionist occupation.

